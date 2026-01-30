'Blind Side' star Quinton Aaron's family breaks silence on his diagnosis

Aaron's family urges fans to ignore misinformation about his health circulating online

Quinton Aaron is on the road to recovery after a major health scare earlier this week.

The Blind Side actor’s family has finally revealed the diagnosis amid speculation, telling US Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 29, that he suffered a “spinal stroke.”

“We acknowledge that you’ve heard about Quinton Aaron’s condition. We appreciate the overwhelming love, support and prayers that Quinton has received over the past few days from his fans, the public and our concerned community,” the family said.

They went on to reassure supporters that Aaron, 41, is making progress, saying, “He is alert, aware and recovering.”

The family also urged fans to ignore misinformation circulating from other sources.

News of Aaron’s condition first emerged on Sunday, January 25, after he was rushed to an Atlanta hospital. He reportedly collapsed while walking up the stairs in his apartment when his legs suddenly stopped functioning.

Days later, his wife, Margarita Aaron, told TMZ that the actor was on life support but showing signs of improvement.

A GoFundMe page was later launched by the Veterans Aids Network, an organisation Aaron has previously supported, to help his family during the ongoing health crisis.

“Quinton is one of the kindest, most genuine people you could ever meet,” the page read. “He shows up for others.”