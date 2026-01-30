Meghan Markle leans towards UK return after King Charles generous offer

Meghan Markle won't miss a chance to make a UK return, especially after a report that King Charles made a generous offer to the Sussexes.

Prince Harry's passion project, Invictus Games, is set to take place in Birmingham in 2027, and there are claims that his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, will mark her comeback for the first time after four years.

Mark Dolan discussed the possibilities of Meghan's joint appearance with Harry at the upcoming Invictus event with royal expert Angela Levin.

The presenter of TalkTV claimed that the monarch is "desperate to reunite with his darling boy Harry."

"Meghan is a very driven and ambitious person. What do you think her goals are in relation to the Royal Family? What is the endgame?" Mark asked.

To which Angela replied, "The end game is that she is Queen. That's it."

However, Angela's prediction is largely impossible to be true as there are a number of people who could take over the crown before Harry.

But, there are whispers that with the UK return even for a brief period of time, Meghan aims to score big in front of the King, who is "offering Harry and Meghan" to stay at Balmoral during selected occasions, as per Rob Shuter.