Andrew Windsor, Sarah Ferguson face exile after royal fallout

The royal family is said to be determind to get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal for good, pushing him and her ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to begin a new life abroad.

Andrew and his former partner may flee the UK to get out of everyone's sight amid growing pressure from royal circles.

The couple's daughters are also forced to maintain a necessary distance from their parent as they may take the hit of their scandals.

Andrew, 65, is likely to leave the Royal Lodge within weeks, possibly before his 66th birthday on February 19.

Andrew and Ferguson have been sharing the 30-room property for decades even after their divorce.

"With Andrew preparing to leave Royal Lodge, there's a growing expectation inside the palace that this shouldn't just be a change of address within Britain," an insider claimed to Radar.

They added: "The view being expressed is that a move overseas, for both Andrew and Sarah, could offer a real reset."

The move will also help Beatrice ad Eugenie to grow with their full shine in Britain. It will give an impresssion that the the royal sisters are also completely separate from them.

Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019 following his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Since then, he has largely disappeared from official royal life.

However, Andrew's immediate plan is to relocate to Sandringham, with a final base likely to be Marsh Farm.

The property is a five-bedroom property on the estate that would offer greater privacy, and which is undergoing a major clean-up before he moves in.