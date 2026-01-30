Royal family releases statement amid Duke of Kent's declining health

King Charles' team issued a statement amid the growing concerns about the Duke of Kent's visibly declining health.

On January 30, the official social media channels of the royal family released a delightful video, featuring Duchess Sophie and the 90-year-old royal as they visited the University of Surrey.

As per the details released alongside the video, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent visited Surrey to recognise the University’s multidisciplinary teaching and research across medicine and engineering.

"At the Space Centre, Their Royal Highnesses toured laboratories, met researchers, and viewed a student-designed pod which will be used to launch satellites into space."

Moreover, King Charles 'secret weapon' Sophie also interacted with medical students "training together in collaborative teaching wards, before joining a virtual-reality anatomy session."

Notably, the royal family honoured the Duke of Kent as he completed 50 years as the chancellor of the university.

It appears that King Charles and the royal members celebrated the Duke's special milestone, as last year he lost his beloved wife Katharine.

Not only that, the last post made by the Palace, showcasing the Duke of Kent in a wheelchair, sparked rumours about his health woes.

With this new video message, the monarch's team seemingly cleared the air that he is doing fine and performing royal duties.