Prince Harry losing his own identity under Meghan Markle's shadow

King Charles III's youngest son Prince Harry is finding it tough to move from his royal exit, seemingly losing his own identity under his wife Meghan Markle's shadow in an attempt to build a new life beyond the Palace walls.

The Duke still struggles to move beyond the fallout of his bombshell exit from the royal life in 2020. The 41-year-old seemingly carved out his own identity beyond airing grievances.

Weighing in on the situation, a royal commentator shared her thoughts, claiming that he allegdly risks becoming the supporting character to the Duchess in the Hollywood.

"Meghan has consistently demonstrated a clearer strategy and stronger command of that ecosystem," Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital.

"Harry, by contrast, has struggled to define a role beyond being ‘Prince Harry,’ which leaves him vulnerable to fading into the background, " she added.

The expert went on to claim, "Prince Harry has essentially traded one hierarchy for another. In the royal family, he was the spare to Prince William."

"California seems to have left Harry unmoored. He is far from his family," said Schofield.

Meanwhile, during this testimony in court, Harry accused British tabloids of making his wife’s life "absolute misery."

"He and Meghan are also resented by the British press for their criticism of the royal family. Their brand is known worldwide, yet so far, they have struggled to gain traction as A-listers in Hollywood," claimed Fitzwilliams.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich added: "I would not be surprised to see him return, even if only for a short time each year."

However, she admitted the truth that his potential return would be personal in nature, as there is no foreseeable scenario in which he resumes royal duties, particularly given how strongly Prince William opposes it.

"I don’t see a major comeback for Harry — certainly not while he leans into a victim narrative Meghan is embracing Hollywood, while Harry has effectively become her ‘spare," according to the TV presenter.

On the other hand, some historians and commentators agree on one thing about Harry that he's not really making an impact in America. It seems he's still stuck in the past.