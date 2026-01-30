Prince William steps back from King Charles plan: 'No sympathy'

Prince William showed no sign of 'sympathy' for his estranged brother, Prince Harry, despite King Charles' generous plans.

It is now clear that the Duke of Sussex, after years of expressing dissatisfaction with the treatment he received from the royal family, has been seeking to make peace.

On a different occasion, Harry publicly confessed that he is ready for reconciliation after reports of him being lonely in Montecito.

Notably, the former working royal was invited to Clarence House by his father for a meeting, which was seen as a major move made by the monarch amid rumours of Harry's royal return.

It is clear that the Prince of Wales is not on the same page as his father.

Most recently, Harry returned to his homeland to be a part of his legal battle against the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

During the same time, the future King William, alongside his wife, Princess Kate, travelled to Scotland and Bristol for a series of royal engagements.

There are suggestions that William's royal tour, coinciding with Harry's UK comeback, may not be a coincidence, but rather a deliberate orchestration.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told the Mirror that the Prince of Wales' tour "seems to be more than just a coincidence that William had taken himself out of the country, ensuring he was nowhere near Windsor, or where Harry might be."

The royal commentator shed light on why William's anger is not settling down. He believes that "Harry’s actions and words would have caused huge, almost irreparable damage to a normal family."

Duncan shattered the hopes of royal fans who are waiting for a reunion between Harry and William.

He stated, "So at the moment there’s no way back, and it looks as if William doesn’t have an ounce of sympathy for his brother, or an ounce of support for him. But you can never say never."