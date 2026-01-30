 
Geo News

Prince William steps back from King Charles plan: 'No sympathy'

Future monarch William makes feelings clear over an issue taking toll on King Charles' health

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 30, 2026

Prince William steps back from King Charles plan: No sympathy
Prince William steps back from King Charles plan: 'No sympathy'

Prince William showed no sign of 'sympathy' for his estranged brother, Prince Harry, despite King Charles' generous plans.

It is now clear that the Duke of Sussex, after years of expressing dissatisfaction with the treatment he received from the royal family, has been seeking to make peace.

On a different occasion, Harry publicly confessed that he is ready for reconciliation after reports of him being lonely in Montecito.

Notably, the former working royal was invited to Clarence House by his father for a meeting, which was seen as a major move made by the monarch amid rumours of Harry's royal return.

It is clear that the Prince of Wales is not on the same page as his father.

Most recently, Harry returned to his homeland to be a part of his legal battle against the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

During the same time, the future King William, alongside his wife, Princess Kate, travelled to Scotland and Bristol for a series of royal engagements.

There are suggestions that William's royal tour, coinciding with Harry's UK comeback, may not be a coincidence, but rather a deliberate orchestration.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told the Mirror that the Prince of Wales' tour "seems to be more than just a coincidence that William had taken himself out of the country, ensuring he was nowhere near Windsor, or where Harry might be."

The royal commentator shed light on why William's anger is not settling down. He believes that "Harry’s actions and words would have caused huge, almost irreparable damage to a normal family."

Duncan shattered the hopes of royal fans who are waiting for a reunion between Harry and William.

He stated, "So at the moment there’s no way back, and it looks as if William doesn’t have an ounce of sympathy for his brother, or an ounce of support for him. But you can never say never."

Prince George big security issue halts major announcement: ‘last minute'
Prince George big security issue halts major announcement: ‘last minute'
Prince William, Kate receive upsetting news as King Charles approves plans
Prince William, Kate receive upsetting news as King Charles approves plans
Prince William rides emotional rollercoaster as Aston Villa makes comeback
Prince William rides emotional rollercoaster as Aston Villa makes comeback
Princess Anne nearly avoids awkward situation during key royal ceremony
Princess Anne nearly avoids awkward situation during key royal ceremony
Duchess Sophie becomes Princess Kate's secret shield in cancer comeback
Duchess Sophie becomes Princess Kate's secret shield in cancer comeback
Duchess Sophie takes ‘baby steps' in support of Kate's mission
Duchess Sophie takes ‘baby steps' in support of Kate's mission
Queen Camilla tries to make new connections with Saudi Arabia
Queen Camilla tries to make new connections with Saudi Arabia
Prince Harry pays tribute to his 'second home' in new book
Prince Harry pays tribute to his 'second home' in new book