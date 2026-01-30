Kerry Katona hospitalised amid Katie Price's fourth wedding buzz

Kerry Katona was rushed to hospital for a medical emergency after falling ill with a previously undiagnosed bowel condition.

The former Atomic Kitten star took to Instagram to update fans on her health, revealing she had stayed overnight at her local hospital-where she was diagnosed with Colitis, a painful inflammation of the colon's inner lining.

Katona, who looked visibly upset, 45, confirmed the diagnosis and told followers that she had been was compelled to sleep in a hallway due to overcrowding.

She said: 'Hi guys it's 2.10 in the morning and I have been in hospital since yesterday - yesterday morning. It's very full so unfortunately, I'm on a bed in the hall.

'I have something called colitis - something to do with my bowel. So it's been s**t - excuse the pun. I haven't slept since yesterday, the day before. I'm in the right place.'

A long-term condition, Colitis typically manifests through cramps, severe abdominal pain and chronic diarrhea, sometimes discharged with blood, pus or mucus.

This comes after Kerry's best friend, Katie Price, married for the fourth time to entrepreneur Lee Andrews in in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, just days after getting engaged.

It is now claimed that Katie's family are deeply concerned about the speed of the relationship and are preparing to sit her down for a 'serious talk' over her marriage.