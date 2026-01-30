Beckham family rift deepens as David addresses kids' godfather in public

David Beckham showed support for Marc Anthony after the singer was mentioned in Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive wedding statement.

Marc, who has been friends with the Beckhams for many years, is godfather to Cruz and Harper, while David is godfather to Marc’s son Marquito.

Brooklyn recently shocked all of Beckham family fans when he claimed that his mother Victoria “hijacked” his first dance at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

While talking about the wedding scene where he claimed to be shocked by his parents’ behaviour.

He shared, “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”

Brooklyn added, “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

However, all those allegations sparked massive buzz online which also dragged Marc into the family drama despite his long-standing friendship with the Beckhams.

Moreover, David made it clear that his bond with the singer will be the same as ever.

When Marc shared news that he and wife Nadia Ferreira are expecting another child, David commented, “Soooooo excited,” adding a red heart emoji and tagging the couple.

The heartfelt message showed that while family tensions continue to make headlines, David and Marc’s friendship will not be affected at all.