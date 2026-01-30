 
Tony Romo gives rare update on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Tony Romo called Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'wife' during December 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game

Geo News Digital Desk
January 30, 2026

Tony Romo opened up about one of the most talked-about romances in sports and pop culture.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL commentator revealed during SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up January 29 that his infamous December 2023 broadcast slip, calling Taylor Swift “Kelce’s wife” instead of “girlfriend”, wasn’t an accident at all.

“I did that on purpose,” Romo admitted.

He laughed about how fans immediately wondered if he knew something they didn’t.

“I just wanted to make you guys think for a second. Just mess with you a little bit”

At the time, Swift and Kelce had only recently gone public with their whirlwind romance, and Romo’s offhand remark sent Swifties into a frenzy.

He quickly corrected himself on-air, but the moment lingered.

Romo also joked about the challenge of weaving Taylor Swift references into his commentary without going overboard.

“Oh, it was so difficult,” he said with mock exhaustion before admitting it didn’t actually feel any different.

Reflecting on the attention Swift brought to the NFL, Romo defended her presence at games.

“It’s Taylor, she’s just as big a personality as anybody in the world right now. And I think that’s a great thing that she’s at football games,” he said, noting that her appearances added value to broadcasts rather than distracting from them.

Interestingly, Romo revealed his inspiration for the “wife” quip came from his own past.

When he dated Jessica Simpson in the late 2000s, commentators occasionally made similar slips, calling her his wife instead of girlfriend.

“Sometimes the humor doesn’t go over as well,” he admitted.

