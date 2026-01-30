Hilary Duff drops major world tour bombshell amid music comeback

Hilary Duff teases 'World Tour Loading'

Hilary Duff is going international as she announces a world tour.

During the final stop of her Small Room, Big Nerves mini tour in her hometown of Los Angeles on January 29, the pop star dropped a major bombshell as she revealed, with the help of her fans, that her musical comeback is just getting started.

Midway through a set, Duff invited three fans onstage to dance with her. After the choreography wrapped, she handed each fan a black T-shirt and instructed them to face away from the crowd.

When they turned around, the message was impossible to miss. Across the shirts were three words: “World Tour Loading…”

The venue erupted. Duff soaked it all in before reflecting on the milestone. “It’s a trip,” she said. “I can’t believe I’m here 18 years later.”

No further details have been revealed yet.

Duff announced her comeback last year and confirmed her upcoming album, luck… or something, set for release on February 20. She has already dropped two singles, Mature and Roommates.