 
Geo News

Hilary Duff drops major world tour bombshell amid music comeback

Hilary Duff is ready to take things to the next level after wrapping up her 'Small Room, Big Nerves' mini tour

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 30, 2026

Hilary Duff teases World Tour Loading
Hilary Duff teases 'World Tour Loading' 

Hilary Duff is going international as she announces a world tour.

During the final stop of her Small Room, Big Nerves mini tour in her hometown of Los Angeles on January 29, the pop star dropped a major bombshell as she revealed, with the help of her fans, that her musical comeback is just getting started.

Midway through a set, Duff invited three fans onstage to dance with her. After the choreography wrapped, she handed each fan a black T-shirt and instructed them to face away from the crowd.

When they turned around, the message was impossible to miss. Across the shirts were three words: “World Tour Loading…”

The venue erupted. Duff soaked it all in before reflecting on the milestone. “It’s a trip,” she said. “I can’t believe I’m here 18 years later.”

No further details have been revealed yet.

Duff announced her comeback last year and confirmed her upcoming album, luck… or something, set for release on February 20. She has already dropped two singles, Mature and Roommates.

Bruce Springsteen earns chart-topping success with new song 'Streets of Minneapolis'
Bruce Springsteen earns chart-topping success with new song 'Streets of Minneapolis'
Romeo Beckham ignites fans excitement amid family controversy
Romeo Beckham ignites fans excitement amid family controversy
Kerry Katona hospitalised amid Katie Price's fourth wedding buzz video
Kerry Katona hospitalised amid Katie Price's fourth wedding buzz
Timothée Chalamet's silence fades Kylie Jenner acting debut celebrations
Timothée Chalamet's silence fades Kylie Jenner acting debut celebrations
Melania Trump self-titled documentary releases globally today
Melania Trump self-titled documentary releases globally today
Zayn Malik marks 10 years of hit single ‘Pillowtalk' video
Zayn Malik marks 10 years of hit single ‘Pillowtalk'
Miley Cyrus' sister Noah makes surprise love confession about Jonas brother
Miley Cyrus' sister Noah makes surprise love confession about Jonas brother
Holly Ramsay puts husband Adam in chef whites during honeymoon fun
Holly Ramsay puts husband Adam in chef whites during honeymoon fun