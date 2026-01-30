Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert mark one month of parenthood

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are celebrating their first month of parenthood by sharing deeply personal footage from the home birth of their daughter, Everley Capri.

The 31-year-old gave birth to the couple’s first child on December 29, 2025.

The pair took to Instagram January 29 to put up black-and-white clips documenting the emotional experience.

In the footage, Hayley is seen in a birthing pool surrounded by candles, with Derek gently stroking her hair as she labors.

The video also captures Everley’s first moments with her parents including Derek holding his newborn against his chest while sharing a kiss with Hayley.

Reflecting on the milestone, Hayley wrote: “I can’t believe it has been one month since I brought our beautiful baby girl into this world. ♥️ I’ve gone through a lot in this lifetime, physically and emotionally, and thought I understood my own strength… Until childbirth, and now motherhood, revealed a depth I had never known.”

She described the experience as “raw, wild, primal, vulnerable, transformative, sacred,” adding that she would “do it a million times over again.”

Hayley also paid tribute to Derek by praising his unwavering support throughout the birth.

“I am beyond grateful for a husband that never doubted the process. He never doubted me. He had unwavering belief in my strength and was my anchor through it all,” she wrote.

She extended her gratitude to the birth team who guided her through the many hours of labor.

Derek responded with his own heartfelt words, calling the birth “the most powerful experience I have ever witnessed.”

The Dancing With the Stars judge added, “I am in awe of you my beautiful wife and of all women who endure bringing life into this world [heart emoji].”