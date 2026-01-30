Bruce Springsteen earns chart-topping success with new song 'Streets of Minneapolis'

Bruce Springsteen united fans with protest song about the current affairs

Bruce Springsteen pulled at the heart strings of his listeners with his latest release, Streets of Minneapolis, which critiques the state of the world.

The 76-year-old musician made a statement with the song which he released on Wednesday, January 28, without prior announcement.

Within two days, the song climbed up to the charts, becoming number one on iTunes in 19 countries, including United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Norway, and is in the top 10 charts in more countries, including Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, and Sweden.

Streets of Minneapolis spread across the world like wildfires because it resonated with people in different countries witnessing the crimes against humanity.

The music video for the song gained up to 3.8 million views soon after the release, which was created in protest against the recent deaths of American citizens Alex Pretti, and Renee Good in the current ICE outrage.

The US President Donald Trump’s administration released a statement against the song, claiming that the “random” critique was directed towards the government and showcased “irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information.”

Meanwhile fans have been appreciative of the song, sharing it all over social media, which carries an impactful message for the times.