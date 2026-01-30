Haylie Duff bonds with Ashley Tisdale as sister Hilary tries to reconcile

Haylie Duff makes stance clear on feud with sister Hilary after Ashley Tisdale drama

Haylie Duff and Ashley Tisdale appear to have strengthened their friendship as they stuck together during the High School Musical alum’s “toxic” mom group drama on social media.

The actresses were seen hanging out together with families second time this week as they dined at an Italian restaurant in Malibu, California.

Both Ashley and Haylie have turned estranged towards the latter’s sister Hilary Duff, who was reportedly involved in the mom group Ashley left with quite a stir, as she reflected on the toxic friendship in her essay published in The Cut.

The Napoleon Dynamite star initially sided with Ashley against the Lizzy McGuire star when she “liked” her explosive essay.

Before the dinner outing, Haylie and Ashley arranged a playdate for their daughters and shared pictures on their Instagram.

Haylie’s inclination towards Ashley made headlines because it comes at a time when the Metamorphosis hitmaker seemingly extended an olive branch towards her sister to reconcile.

Hilary’s song, We Don’t Talk, features lyrics about growing up in the same home but drifting apart with time, and she pleads to her sister to get together and talk it out.

While the sisters have been tight-lipped about the rocky phase in their relationship, they have not been seen together since 2019, and refrain from interacting on social media.