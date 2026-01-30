 
Alex Warren jokes Ed Sheeran stopped answering his emails

Alex Warren got nominated for Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys

Geo News Digital Desk
January 30, 2026

Alex Warren gave rare insight into his relationship with his mentor, Ed Sheeran.

During the Live From E! Stream: Spotify Best New Artist Party 2026 on January 29, the Ordinary singer revealed that Ed Sheeran has stopped responding to his emails.

The reason? Warren admits he simply sends too many.

“I swear to god, I can show you right now,” Warren told host Erin Lim Rhodes, recalling his last message to the Shape of You star.

“So sorry for emailing you. My New Year’s resolution is to email you less.” That note, he joked, went unanswered.

The 25-year-old explained that his resolution really is to cut back on the constant correspondence.

“Because I email him every single time the slightest convenience happens in my life,” Warren said with a laugh.

Still, his enthusiasm for connecting with fellow artists hasn’t slowed down.

After learning he was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys, Warren made sure to reach out to his peers including Lola Young, Katseye, The Marías, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean and sombr to congratulate them for being nominated.

“I FaceTimed everyone, like literally every Best New Artist,” he shared.

“Or I tried to FaceTime as many as I could, and I got a few of them. I had an amazing conversation with sombr and Addison.”

For the former Hype House member, supporting others is who he is.

“I’m such a people person,” Warren noted. “And I love how everyone’s art — if you look at the best new artists, all of us are different, and I love that so much.”

He added with a grin, “And I know I was s--tting myself, so I wanted to make sure everyone else was good.”

