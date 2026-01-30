‘Heated Rivalry' gets unexpected seal of approval from powerful admirer

Heated Rivalry stole the spotlight at the Prime Time 2026 gala in Ottawa, turning the industry celebration into a proud moment for Canadian television.

The breakout series was warmly received by guests and drew unexpected attention from Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Actor Hudson Williams, who plays one of the closeted hockey players at the heart of the show, met Carney on the red carpet before the ceremony.

Williams presented him with a jacket inspired by the famous Team Canada fleece seen in the series.

Carney happily put it on over his black suit, which sparked loud cheers and smiles from the crowd gathered nearby.

While speaking to reporters, Carney praised the show and its message, saying that it reflects Canada in an honest and open way.

However, he shared that the story celebrates the freedom to love without fear and feels deeply rooted in Canadian values.

Williams echoed that feeling and said the series makes him proud, adding that Canada is one of the few places where a show like this could truly exist.

Carney also admitted he is watching the series himself and is still catching up on the episodes.

Williams reacted with clear surprise and excitement at hearing that.

Inside the gala, Carney again spoke about Heated Rivalry, applauding its creators and cast for telling a powerful story that connects with audiences around the world while staying true to its Canadian heart.