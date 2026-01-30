Jason Kelce's wife Kylie knew he was 'the one' despite failed first date

Kylie Kelce shares how love story with Jason transformed into proposal and marriage

Kylie and Jason Kelce’s love story appears to be written in the stars as the couple knew they were endgame despite their not-so-perfect first date.

The 33-year-old podcast host shared that while both her and the Philadelphia Eagles star had mutual feelings, she was the one to shoot the bullet and admit it first.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, Kylie shared that she said “I love you” to her now-husband first, “We played chicken there for a little bit about it, and then I just said it,” she noted.

The former golf coach went on to tell her listeners that this was all she wanted to share, saying, “I do remember when it happened. I'm not going to share details because, well, I don’t want to.”

Kylie is clear about her boundaries and has repeatedly told listeners that she is not interested in sharing any more about her family than she feels comfortable to.

However, she previously let fans in on their “failed” first date, where Jason fell asleep, "Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep," she said recalling her first date after the couple matched on Tinder.