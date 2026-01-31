Princess Charlotte caught in crossfire of uncle Harry's royal rift?

The royal family's feud is seemingly affecting the yong royals' wellbeing as they are not olny being deprived of spending time together but also taking heat of their elders' crisis.

The are are speculations that Charlotte and her brother Prince Louis might face difficulties due to their uncle's public feud with the royal family.

According to reports, William and Kate are shielding their kids from the pressures of royal life and encouraging them to have their own interests and careers.

They are working to ensure their children don't experience the same resentment Harry felt as the "spare" to Prince William's "heir".

As the second child of the future monarch, a royal expert says the young Princess could have a 'very difficult' period ahead of her as establishes her role

Despite her current status as a prominent member of the working royal family, an expert suggests that due to her being the couple's second-born child, she faces the inevitable historical "spare" issue that has haunted younger siblings of the heir for generations.

The young princess will eventually have to confront the reality that the monarchy’s focus remains almost entirely on her older brother, claimed an expert

"It’s a very difficult position to be in," according to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship.

He explains, noting that Charlotte will likely have to "come to terms with" her position when Prince George eventually becomes King.

Chris says, “There are comparisons between Margaret and Prince Harry; both being spares to the heir without a role of their own. Margaret must have wondered what the point of her even being there was, as it was all about her older sister."

"He continued, It’s a very difficult position to be in, and it’s probably something Princess Charlotte will also have to come to terms with, when George eventually becomes king and she has to find a role for herself."

In Harry's explosive memoir, which he tellingly called Spare, he wrote of being a "shadow" to his brother William.

"The Heir and the Spare - there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity," he wrote. "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy.