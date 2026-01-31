 
Future queen spills on mini royals' musical mayhem

Kate Middlton spills on her children's hidden skills aduring Bradford visit

Geo News Digital Desk
January 31, 2026

Princess Kate shares exciting update on mini royals' musical mayhem

Kate Middleton opened up on her children's musical mayhem as the young royals unleashed their rockstar vibe in Bradford.

The Princess excited royal fans as she offered an interesting insight into her children's creative streaks during a visit to Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford on Tuesday.

Catherine, 44, revealed that her children 'enjoyed drumming' after being inspired by a 12-year-old boy, who used music during his therapy sessions.

The boy told the princess he enjoyed playing the drums, because he loved instruments he "could smack". 

She has been patron of the charity, which works across England, Wales, and the Isle of Man to support children aged five to 18 and their families recover from trauma. She took over the role from Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

Afterwards, Rebekah Eames, Clinical Service Manager, told GB News: "The Princess shared a lovely moment [with the boy] about how her children enjoy drumming too and they were talking about rock music."

Eames added it was "so important to have somebody of her [Catherine] standing shine a light on the important nature of our work".

After having chat with the boy, she rushed to a dimly-lit room where a therapist, a five-year-old girl and her mother were playing with objects on a table. She enojoyed spending time with them.

