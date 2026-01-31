Prince William puts end to Harry's feud for greater cause?

Prince William is certainly the future of the monarchy, but King Charles' eldest son first needed to set an extraordinary example of being a generous leader.

The Prince of Wales has been advised to give another chance to his estranged brother, Prince Harry, for the sake of the royal family's secure future.

Royal author Tessa Dunlop urged William to make his heart bigger as "Forgiveness, after all, is an essential prerequisite for a future defender of the faith."

The historian wrote in The i Paper that, like his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, William should also enter his reign without the "baggage of his father."

William and Harry's reconciliation is also needed at this point, as the supporters of the monarch have been declining with each passing day.

To promote unity and remain relevant for future generations, the father of three has been urged to reconcile with Harry and look at the bigger picture.

"To have any chance of halting the Royal Family’s decline, 'Willy' needs to set aside his differences and offer 'Harold' an olive branch," Tessa penned.

The royal commentator believes that if William welcomes Harry back into the fold, he will become a "man well equipped to broaden monarchy’s appeal for the next generation."