Meghan Markle drops special 'love letter' after Kim Kardashian telling move

Meghan Markle is returning with another surprise after Kim Kardashian's sweet gesture for the Sussexes.

On the official page of As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the chocolate bars are making their comeback alongside a new product to mark Valentine's Day.

A delightful video showcasing slices of chocolate has been released on Meghan's business page.

"A love letter in chocolate. Sweet favourites return, plus something brand new. Set your reminder — it won’t last long," the former Suits actress captioned the post.

"The As ever x @compartes Valentine's Day collection, coming Saturday," she added.

It is important to mention that Meghan excited fans with a "love letter" drop after the Skims founder finally addressed the Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party photo controversy.

Kim shared, "We were told that it was totally cool to post, and then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day and they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up."

She added, "And then it was taken down. And then I think they realised, like this was so silly!"

However, Kim revealed that there is no ill will between the Sussexes and the Kardashian clan.