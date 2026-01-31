 
Geo News

King Charles team issues statement after Andrew, Epstein 'Palace' meeting

Royal family releases video message as new shocking details about Andrew, Fergie emerge

By
Areeba Khan
|

January 31, 2026

King Charles' team released a statement as new, shocking details and photos of Andrew's shameful ties with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

On January 31, the official Instagram account of the royal family shared a lovely video featuring renowned figures wishing the monarch and his initiative, The King's Trust, a happy 50 years of serving people.

The special occasion has been celebrated with the incredible ambassadors who stand beside the foundation.

"For half a century, The King’s Trust has supported over 1.3 million young people across the UK to build confidence, gain skills and create brighter futures," the message reads.

"Today, some of our amazing celebrity supporters are helping us mark this milestone with a message straight from the heart," King Charles' spokesperson shared.

The celebrities who are part of the delightful video message reflected on the mission of King's Trust, which is "breaking down barriers and opening doors for young people."

King Charles and his key members are excited to carry on with this meaningful aim for the next 50 years. 

It is pertinent to note that The King's Trust's delightful video came on social media after the former Duke of York's new email to Epstein leaked.

The conversation between the two revealed that the former Prince had invited the paedophile to Buckingham Palace after he was released from jail in 2010. 

