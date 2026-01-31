Prince Harry makes secret plea to King Charles with unexpected royal duty

Prince Harry played an unexpected royal role, especially at a time when peace talks between him and his father, King Charles, were in motion.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, made a surprise appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party.

Harry, with his poppy and Meghan all glammed up, made headlines as their outing came at Remembrance Week.

Interestingly, the Kardashian clan posed with the Sussexes and photos were shared on social media, sparking reactions.

However, the party pictures were taken down, which is now a PR expert calling it a move made by Harry to please his people back at home.

According to the Mirror, PR expert Mayah Riaz said, "What is interesting is that this suggests Harry is still thinking like a royal, even if he no longer holds an official role."

Despite not being an active working member of the firm, the expert believes that Harry "has not stepped away from the expectations that come with his title and his past."

Mayah said that the Duke of Sussex paid respect to the war heroes and also thinks about what he saw by the British public, the Royal Family, and, importantly, the armed forces community.

Asking the Kardashians to delete photos might be a secret plea made by Prince Harry to King Charles that he still holds values taught as a member of the firm.