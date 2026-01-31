Sarah Ferguson loses last chance to save herself after new leak

Sarah Ferguson is clearly not out of the trouble, as a new email to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made public, especially amid Fergie's emotional strain.

Amid the ongoing Epstein files case, a new exchange of conversation between the paedophile financier and Fergie raised eyebrows, which might have taken away the former Duchess of York's last chance to save herself.

In August 2009, Sarah called Epstein her "brother" as his "kindness" made a good impression on Beatrice and Eugenie's mother.

"In just a week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friend's kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls," Sarah wrote in her mail.

She added, "Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I have always wished for."

Sarah is seemingly finding it increasingly difficult to maintain her positive image in the public eye, as continuous revelations have been uncovering her past associations with Epstein.

Moreover, Andrew and Fergie are also set to leave Royal Lodge on King Charles' orders after they bid farewell to their royal perks.

Questions have been raised about Fergie's future whereabouts and how much longer her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will support their mother.