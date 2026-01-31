WWE Royal Rumble 2026 set for Riyadh: Date, time, predictions

World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) 39th annual Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The premier live event (PLE) will stream on ESPN in the United States (U.S.) and on Netflix worldwide at (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT).

Nearly 30 superstars have been confirmed for the event. The heavyweights include Roman Reigns, Gunther, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio.

Previously, several media reports suggested that former WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Chris Jericho might make a comeback at the wrestling entertainment company’s signature event. However, neither Jericho nor WWE have not yet confirmed the comeback.

Predictions:

Jey Uso is a defending champion. Although an impressive performance is expected of him, his chances of winning remain slim.

WWE signalled its long-term plans for Gunther when he made John Cena tap out in the final match of Cena’s career. He could emerge as the last man standing in the ring.

Gunther has two appearances planned for the night, one against AJ Styles and the other in the Royal Rumble match. Gunther is expected to lose his match against AJ Styles.

In the Royal Rumble, a final showdown is expected between Gunther and Roman Reigns with Gunther ending the event as 2026 Royal Rumble winner.

This would also set the tone for a potential rematch at Wrestlemania 42 in April 2026.