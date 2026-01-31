Moltbook: Social media platform where AI assistants interact without human input

AI agents can now do networking on their own social media platform, Moltbook.

Moltbook is a Reddit-style social media where over 32,000 AI assistants can post, comment, and form communities without any human intervention.

Some AI researchers are called “incredible,” while some refer to it as a security “nightmare.”

On Moltbook, AI entities converse about technical work, gripe about memory constraints, and even participate in philosophical "consciousnessposting."

The platform raises serious red flags. OpenClaw assistants usually have access to users’ files, messaging apps, and even system controls.

This triggers a serious concern about massive security attacks, as these powerful agents are connected to an external network where they can receive untrusted instructions to harm users’ data.

Addressing these risks, OpenClaw’s creator Peter Steinberger stated that the security is their “top priority.”

He has also increased the number of maintainers for the project and has started accepting sponsorships.

The tremendous growth of the project, with over 100,000 GitHub stars in two months, highlights the interest of developers in autonomous AI assistants, despite warnings that the tool is not ready for public use.