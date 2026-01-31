King Charles, William's patience wears thin after new Andrew bombshell

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has brought unexpected shame to the royal house with his alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women.

The former Duke of York's newly released photos, showing him looming over a woman, have put the royal family's reputation on the line.

The King and the future monarch are said to be at a breaking point, and drastic measures may be imminent after the disgraced royal's undefendable acts, which have already shaken the public's trust.

The royal might be considering taking immediate action agaisnt the former prince to mitigate further fallout, given the intense scrutiny they already face over his situation.

He appears to have been pictured on all fours over a woman in the latest release of the Epstein files. A man, believed to be Andrew, looks at the camera while a woman, whose face is redacted, lies on her back between his arms.

In the pictures, the individual is seen barefoot, wearing jeans, a white polo shirt, and a silver watch.

More than three million documents have been published by the US Department of Justice, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche saying there have been "extensive redactions" to the files.

One document shows an alleged email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew in April 2010, in which Epstein tells the former prince he has "a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with". He allegedly explained she is 26, Russian, "beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email".

Andrew allegedly responded: "Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her."

There are also reports that Andrew is planning to leave the UK to escape the glare of the media and his armies of critics as his royal title has become deeply toxic and carries little practical value within Britain.