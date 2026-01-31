Kate's mother Carole Middleton receives 'royal title' on her big day

Kate's mother Carole Middleton receives sweet 'title' on her big day

Princess Kate's mother Carole Middleton has received a sweet title on her big day.

Kate's lookalike mother has been crowned as the most glamourous granny as she turned 71 on 31 January.

Carole, known as the poster girl for sophisticated grandmothers everywhere, mother-of-three with a huge brood of seven grandchildren, never fails to make a statement with her wardrobe.

She is beloved grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"As we age, it becomes more important to embrace bolder and brighter colours," fashion journalist and stylist Julie Player explained to Hello!.

She continued: "Neutral shades like grey and beige are dull and lifeless. Avoid wearing anything that’s the colour of an old flannel! Classic clothes in neutral colours are essential for building a wearable capsule wardrobe, but add some personality with pops of vibrant colour."

Carole stole the show at Royal Ascot 2025 as her brunette looked dazzling in a butter-yellow lace dress for the occasion from the royally loved brand.

The midi style was bright in tone and featured a striking cord-embroidered trim.

A few months later, when she attended her eldest daughter Kate's highly anticipated annual Christmas carol concert, leaving everyone in awe with her stunning coat, which featured a green and blue checked tartan pattern.

She carried a designer and wore a pair of matching navy suede heels to match in the same cobalt hue.

At Wimbledon in 2025, she dazzlled in a toffee-toned striped dress, which featured a collared neckline, long sleeves, and a button-down front.

Many women feel they should embrace short hair as they age, but Carole has always stuck with her voluminous long bob and warm brown tone with honey highlights.