Kensington Palace releases Kate's personal message as Andrew leaves Windsor

Prince William's wife Princess Kate is back on track as she highlighted the beautiful connection between nature, creativity, and craft.

Kensington Palace injected fresh excitement among royal fans by sharing Princess Kate's latest video on her and William's official Instagram account, featuring Kate's personal message.

The Princess wrote: "Thanks to the team at The Arc in Winchester. It was inspiring to see how they have placed creativity at the heart of the community and made art widely accessible.

The statement contiued: "The Beauty of The Earth exhibition was a powerful reminder of the connection between nature, creativity and craft. C"

ARC reacted to the 44-year-old roya;s messgae, writing: "We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to Beauty of the Earth: The Art of May, Jane & William Morris at The Arc, Winchester."

It continued: "This exhibition celebrates the enduring legacy of the Morris family, highlighting the artistic contributions of May and Jane Morris alongside William Morris. We are proud to see this important exhibition recognised in this way."

Kate's message comes hours after Andrew was spotted for the first time since the latest release of Epstein files.

He was seen driving his Range Rover, saying goddbye to the Windsor home. Andrew's appearance comes just hours after the US Department of Justice released three million documents from the Epstein files.