King Charles tries new anti-cancer therapy that Kate should consider

King Charles shows up for Cancer community at Sandringham Parkrun

Iqra Khalid
January 31, 2026

King Charles turned an ordinary Saturday jog into an unexpected boost at Sandringham parkrun, popping up bright and early to cheer on runners who definitely weren’t expecting royal encouragement before breakfast.

The monarch didn’t tackle the 5K himself no running kit, no race number but his presence alone was enough to lift spirits along the course, turning a routine weekend run into a memorable royal moment.

Sandringham’s parkrun is held every weekend, in step with more than 120 locations across the UK and Ireland. 

The final Saturday of each month carries extra meaning, as it partners with the Move Against Cancer charity’s “5K Your Way” initiative. 

The group welcomes anyone affected by cancer whether walking, jogging, running, volunteering or simply cheering with the aim of building connection through movement and support.

Almost exactly a year ago, he surprised runners at the same event, leaving many momentarily stunned. 

Sophie Hansell, an ambassador for the run, later admitted she was so taken aback she stood speechless, mouth open in disbelief.

This latest visit comes just days before World Cancer Day on 4 February, lending extra significance given the King’s own ongoing experience with cancer. 

He is testing a new therapy to tackle the disease, and experts suggest that Kate could consider it too.

While he may not have clocked a time on the course, he delivered something arguably more valuable and a reminder that sometimes showing up is the most powerful gesture of all.

