Prince Harry’s rebuke to Trump sparks mass support

Prince Harry didn’t hold back in responding to Donald Trump’s controversial comments on Afghanistan last week.

The former U.S. President sparked a storm after claiming the United States “never needed” NATO allies and suggesting some stayed clear of the frontlines in the Middle East.

The Duke of Sussex issued a statement that was as pointed as it was heartfelt, reminding the world of the sacrifices made by armed forces and stressing that the lives lost in service deserve recognition and “respect.”

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told The Mirror, “he showed real courage in speaking up. It won’t make his life in America any easier, but it shows how deeply he values the Armed Forces.

He wasn’t speaking as a prince but as a former army officer and founder of the Invictus Games.”

In his statement to GB News, Harry highlighted NATO’s historic invocation of Article 5 in 2001, which obliged allied nations to stand together in Afghanistan.

“Allies answered that call. I served there. I forged lifelong friendships. I lost friends. The UK alone lost 457 service personnel,” he said.