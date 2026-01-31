Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor resurfaces every time Epstein docs hit headlines

Every time new Epstein documents leak, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to make a cameo of his own.

The former Duke has resurfaced in public view on Saturday just hours after a massive tranche of documents and photos connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case was released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was captured behind the wheel of his Range Rover, cruising across the Windsor estate with a calm, unreadable expression.

Dressed down in a navy knit and keeping his eyes forward, he gave little away as the fallout from the latest revelations swirled around him.

The DOJ dump, which runs to more than three million pages, includes previously unseen material involving high‑profile figures.

Among them are unsettling images that appear to show Mountbatten‑Windsor in a series of awkward and intimate moments with a woman whose face has been blurred out in released copies.

One photo shows him leaning over her, barefoot and in casual clothes, in positions that commentators are calling bizarre and which have reignited scrutiny over his controversial ties to Epstein.

Earlier releases included photographs and emails linking him with Epstein long after the financier’s conviction, and even suggested arrangements involving Buckingham Palace, according to the newly published records.