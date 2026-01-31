King Charles supports Ghana by meeting new High Commissioner

King Charles welcomes Ghana’s first female High Commissioner

King Charles personally welcomed Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana’s newly appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, at St James’s Palace on 28 January 2026.

The event celebrated the longstanding relationship between the two nations and marked a historic moment for both Ghanaian diplomacy and gender representation on the international stage.

Benson is the first Ghanaian woman to hold this prestigious post since the country gained independence in 1957, the last being in 1910 during the reign of King Edward VII.

The ceremony not only honoured Ghana’s diplomatic presence but also highlighted the evolving nature of international representation in the 21st century.

In her remarks, she spoke about her mission to strengthen ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

She emphasised plans to boost trade, cultural exchange, education, and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“It is an honour to represent my country in this capacity, and I am proud to be the first woman to serve in this role,” she said.