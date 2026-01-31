US enters government shutdown 11 weeks after longest funding impasse

US enters partial government shutdown for second time in Trump’s second term P.C.(Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg)

The United States (U.S.) government has partially shut down just 11 weeks after the previous shutdown, which lasted 43 days, the longest in U.S. history.

Despite President Donald Trump striking a deal with Democrats and getting it approved by the Senate to fund most agencies until September. The government shut down as the bill now needs to be approved by the House of Representatives, which is out of session.

This shutdown isn’t expected to last much longer, as the House of Representatives is set to back in session on Monday, February 2, 2026.

A White House memo directed the Department of Defence, Education and Transportation to execute shutdown plans, stating, “Employees should report to work for their next regularly scheduled tour of duty to undertake orderly shutdown activities.”

It added, “It is our hope that this lapse will be short.”

Democratic lawmakers have only allowed a two-week funding extension for the Department of Homeland Security amid its intense crackdown on immigration.

However, they refused to provide additional funding for the DHS amid outcry against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations after two fatal shootings involving federal agents.

It is the second government shutdown in nearly a year since President Trump took office. The previous funding impasse began on October 1, 2025, and lasted until November 14, 2025.