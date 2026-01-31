Elena Rybakina stuns Sabalenka in three sets to win Australian Open 2026

Elena Rybakina defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka by 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling Australian Open women’s final on Saturday, capturing her second Grand Slam title.

The win was a triumphant return to the top for Rybakina, who not only won her first title of the season but also exacted revenge for her loss to Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 Melbourne event.

The normally stoic fifth seed from Kazakhstan was seen smiling and pumping her fist in celebration after securing the win with an ace.

Rybakina said, ‘I always believed that I can come back to the level I was.”

“When you get big wins against top players, you start to believe more. It’s a win for all the team.”

The final was a pure power battle. Both players had been so strong all tournament that neither had lost a single set on their way to the final.

Sabalenka, who made to the Australian Open for the third time, looked like she got it all when she scored 3-0 lead in the deciding set.

However, Rybakina didn’t give up. Sabalenka said, “I was playing really well, but then I just couldn’t handle how aggressive she was. She was better today.”