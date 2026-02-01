Why Elon Musk wanted to visit Epstein’s Island?

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released up to 3 million new documents on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Newly released documents unveiled Elon Musk’s deep interest in visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private Caribbean Island.

This contradicts Tesla CEO’s earlier statements about having no desire to have any ties with Epstein.

However, the emails reveal Musk's active coordination with Epstein in 2012 and 2013 to schedule his visits, often inquiring about social opportunities. In November 2012, Musk wrote: “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

This suggests that Musk intended to visit the island as a party destination in order to network with big names of the industry and potentially powerful people.

In a December 2012 email, he told Epstein he wanted to “hit the party scene” over the holidays and that “a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.”

The scheduled visits were never materialised due to logistical problems or last-minute cancellations by either of the parties.

In 2013, Musk again asked: “Is there a good time to visit" but Epstein cancelled due to his schedule.

While emails do not confirm any actual visit to the island, they reveal a more extensive and friendly relationship between these two than Musk ever acknowledged.

Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter), stating his correspondence “could be misinterpreted” and he “declined repeated invitations.”