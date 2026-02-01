SpaceX to launch 1 million satellite data centres, pending FCC approval

Elon Musk-owned aerospace firm SpaceX is now gearing up to send 1 million, solar-powered satellite data centres in space to run as artificial intelligence (AI) data centres.

The company has submitted a request to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch these solar-assisted data centres.

SpaceX's filing falls no short of an innovative ambition in the AI space, stating that these satellites will be "the most efficient way to meet the accelerating demand for AI computing power."

It must be noted that the modern-day realm of AI is falling short of meeting the computing power demand, with the company presenting its initiative as a crucial step towards achieving a Kardashev II-level civilisation, which would make the most of the Sun’s full energy while ensuring humanity's future among the stars.

The Verge, on the contrary, suggested that the proposed number of satellites is unlikely to receive immediate approval and may serve as a negotiating starting point.

The development comes after FCC recently permitted SpaceX to launch an additional 7,500 Starlink satellites but deferred authorisation for the remaining 14,988 proposed satellites.

How many satellites are orbiting Earth?

Currently, there are approximately 15,000 man-made satellites orbiting Earth, according to the European Space Agency, which are already contributing to issues related to space pollution and debris.

It also comes on the heels of Amazon seeking an extension from the FCC in the deadline to deploy over 1,600 satellites, citing a shortage of available rockets.

SpaceX is also considering a merger with two of Elon Musk’s other companies, Tesla and xAI (which recently merged with X), regarding going public.

As the Musk-owned startup moves forward with these plans, its outcome for satellite technology and AI infrastructure is expected to be significant.