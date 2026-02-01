Google takes down IPIDEA proxy network in bid to protect Androids worldwide

In a significant attempt to make millions of Android devices more secure worldwide, Google has disrupted what it describes as the "largest residential proxy network in the world," known as IPIDEA.

A recent blog post by Google outlined that a U.S. federal court order has led to the takedown of numerous domains linked to the IPIDEA backend.

What is IPIDEA network?

IPIDEA network previously allowed the malicious Kimwolf botnet to breach around 2 million devices. It is also said to have infected millions globally through the installation of free games, VPN apps, and desktop software containing IPIDEA's software development kits (SDKs).

Notorious actors promoted these SDKs as monetisation tools for developers, luringsmall and mid-sized developers with payments based on app installs.

The IPIDEA system runs on residential network proxies, which allow malicious actors to use infected devices as proxies, making internet traffic appear as if it originated from those devices.

Therefore, it should be noted that the disruption of IPIDEA is crucial, as sideloading applications in Android makes it easier for users to unintentionally install infected apps.

While Google is continuing to disorient the network, users are advised to exercise caution when downloading applications. Google's Play Protect, part of the Google Play Store, helps protect Android devices from threats, blocking installations of apps where IPIDEA is detected.

Moreover, users should not download apps from outside the Play Store to stay safe and ensure they use developers adhering to Google's new app safety standards.

Despite these efforts, the IPIDEA system is not entirely terminated, and reports have shown that at least nine million devices have been freed from its grasp.

Although the game is not over yet, Google’s actions have greatly improved the security and privacy of Android users.