Grady from 'Sanford and Son' Demond Wilson, dies at 79

Grady Demond Wilson, best known for playing Lamont Sanford, the son of Fred Sanford on the NBC sitcom Sanford and Son, passed away at age 79.

The sitcom was a record-breaking production at the time.

The news was shared by Wilson’s son, Demond Wilson Jr., stating “He was pronounced dead on Friday morning, January 30, at his home in Palm Springs, California.”

Wilson had been battling with cancer for a long time, although his son didn’t reveal the type of cancer he was fighting with, saying: “I loved him. He was a great man.”

For the unversed, Wilson was the last cast member from Sanford and Son, which broadcasted on NBC, alive

The show was produced for six seasons from 1972 to 1977, followed Fred G. Sanford (Redd Foxx), a junk dealer, and his son, Lamont (Wilson), who ran Sanford and Son Salvage in Los Angeles.

Who was Grady Demond Wilson?

Wilson was born in Georgia in 1946, was raised in New York City, and received formal training in tap dance and classical ballet.

He also served in the U.S. Army from 1966 until 1968 and was stationed in Vietnam, where he was wounded.

He moved back to New York, performing on Broadway before he relocated to Los Angeles, a move that turned out to be his career milestone on Sanford and Son.”

After the hit show ended, Wilson went on to star in the sitcom The New Odd Couple, which began airing in 1982 but lasted only for one season.

He later withdrew from the Hollywood scene and received ordination as a minister.

He reflected on this legacy in his 2009 memoir, Second Banana, writing: “Redd and I were making history back in those days. We were the first Blacks to be on television in that capacity and we opened the door for all those other shows that came after us."

Demond Wilson is survived by his wife Cicely Johnson, and their six children.