Princess issues urgent statement as new details unfold in Epstein files

A key member of the royal family issued an urgent statement after her message to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made it to the limelight.

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, said in her message that she has deep regrets about not checking the paedophile financier's background.

In conversation with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, she said, "Jeffrey Epstein is responsible for his actions. I must take responsibility for not checking Epstein's background better and for not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was."

The Crown Princess added, "I deeply regret that, and this is a responsibility I must take. I showed poor judgment and regret ever having any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing."

For the unversed, new details have been unfolded in the ongoing Epstein files case on Friday.

Mette-Marit's conversation with Epstein was also part of documents in which she discussed he family life with him.

The two also discussed Epstein's attempts at "wife hunting."

It is important to note that the first time the Crown Princess was linked to the controversial figure was in 2019, after his death.