 
Geo News

Princess issues urgent statement as new details unfold in Epstein files 

Royal figure expresses 'regret' over old ties with Jeffrey Epstein

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 01, 2026

Princess issues urgent statement as new details unfold in Epstein files
Princess issues urgent statement as new details unfold in Epstein files 

A key member of the royal family issued an urgent statement after her message to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made it to the limelight.

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, said in her message that she has deep regrets about not checking the paedophile financier's background. 

In conversation with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, she said, "Jeffrey Epstein is responsible for his actions. I must take responsibility for not checking Epstein's background better and for not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was."

The Crown Princess added, "I deeply regret that, and this is a responsibility I must take. I showed poor judgment and regret ever having any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing."

For the unversed, new details have been unfolded in the ongoing Epstein files case on Friday.

Mette-Marit's conversation with Epstein was also part of documents in which she discussed he family life with him.

The two also discussed Epstein's attempts at "wife hunting."

It is important to note that the first time the Crown Princess was linked to the controversial figure was in 2019, after his death. 

Sarah Ferguson causes fresh turmoil for Eugenie after shocking message
Sarah Ferguson causes fresh turmoil for Eugenie after shocking message
Prince Harry finally gives into William, waves flag of peace for future monarch
Prince Harry finally gives into William, waves flag of peace for future monarch
Meghan Markle sweetens Valentine's day after last year's big sell out
Meghan Markle sweetens Valentine's day after last year's big sell out
Prince Harry spotted riding waves with new partner amid legal fight video
Prince Harry spotted riding waves with new partner amid legal fight
King Charles personally raises charity money, looks away from deeper problems
King Charles personally raises charity money, looks away from deeper problems
Kensington Palace releases Kate's personal message as Andrew leaves Windsor
Kensington Palace releases Kate's personal message as Andrew leaves Windsor
Prince Harry's rebuke to Trump sparks mass support
Prince Harry's rebuke to Trump sparks mass support
King Charles, William's patience wears thin after new Andrew bombshell
King Charles, William's patience wears thin after new Andrew bombshell