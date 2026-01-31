 
Geo News

Meghan Markle sweetens Valentine's day after last year's big sell out

Meghan’s ‘As Ever’ is all about comfort that feels like home

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 31, 2026

Meghan Markle sweetens Valentine’s day after last year’s big sell out
Meghan Markle sweetens Valentine’s day after last year’s big sell out

Just in time for love filled February moments, Meghan Markle has unveiled a special limited edition chocolate collection through her lifestyle brand As Ever on Saturday. 

The new As Ever x Compartés Valentine’s Day box brings together gourmet flavours and beautifully designed packaging.

"Our Valentine’s Day As ever x @compartes collection is here!" she wrote.

Created in collaboration with Los Angeles luxury chocolatier Compartés, the collection features four handcrafted bars.

Think rich Strawberry Spread Dark Chocolate, Raspberry Spread Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate with Flower Sprinkles and Milk Chocolate with Shortbread Cookies and Bee Pollen, all wrapped in cheerful floral-inspired boxes. 

The duo’s holiday chocolate trio in 2025 flew off shelves in record time, selling out in under an hour and fans are already anticipating another quick disappearance this season too, especially with Valentine’s Day just around the corner.

It first started with small-batch spreads, teas, baking mixes and sweet treats, and has expanded into wines, candles and now premium chocolates. 

In fact, the brand’s name, As Ever, represents her desire to build something timeless and warm that feels like home.

Prince Harry's rebuke to Trump sparks mass support
Prince Harry's rebuke to Trump sparks mass support
King Charles, William's patience wears thin after new Andrew bombshell
King Charles, William's patience wears thin after new Andrew bombshell
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor resurfaces every time Epstein docs hit headlines
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor resurfaces every time Epstein docs hit headlines
King Charles supports Ghana by meeting new High Commissioner
King Charles supports Ghana by meeting new High Commissioner
King Charles tries new anti-cancer therapy that Kate should consider
King Charles tries new anti-cancer therapy that Kate should consider
Kate's mother Carole Middleton receives 'royal title' on her big day
Kate's mother Carole Middleton receives 'royal title' on her big day
Meghan Markle drops special 'love letter' after Kim Kardashian telling move
Meghan Markle drops special 'love letter' after Kim Kardashian telling move
King Charles team issues statement after Andrew, Epstein 'Palace' meeting
King Charles team issues statement after Andrew, Epstein 'Palace' meeting