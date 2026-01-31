Meghan Markle sweetens Valentine’s day after last year’s big sell out

Just in time for love filled February moments, Meghan Markle has unveiled a special limited edition chocolate collection through her lifestyle brand As Ever on Saturday.

The new As Ever x Compartés Valentine’s Day box brings together gourmet flavours and beautifully designed packaging.

"Our Valentine’s Day As ever x @compartes collection is here!" she wrote.

Created in collaboration with Los Angeles luxury chocolatier Compartés, the collection features four handcrafted bars.

Think rich Strawberry Spread Dark Chocolate, Raspberry Spread Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate with Flower Sprinkles and Milk Chocolate with Shortbread Cookies and Bee Pollen, all wrapped in cheerful floral-inspired boxes.

The duo’s holiday chocolate trio in 2025 flew off shelves in record time, selling out in under an hour and fans are already anticipating another quick disappearance this season too, especially with Valentine’s Day just around the corner.

It first started with small-batch spreads, teas, baking mixes and sweet treats, and has expanded into wines, candles and now premium chocolates.

In fact, the brand’s name, As Ever, represents her desire to build something timeless and warm that feels like home.