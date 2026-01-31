Prince Harry spotted riding waves with new partner amid legal fight

Prince Harry was spotted tearing up the waves on Friday alongside Tahitian surfing star Raimana Van Bastolaer in California.

The video, shared by Van Bastolaer, shows the Duke of Sussex standing tall on a board, cruising through a perfect barrel as the surf coach cheers him on with hollered encouragement.

“In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry, but at Surf Ranch, it’s my brother,” the surfing pro wrote, celebrating their time together and the bond formed through riding waves.

It’s a striking sight for a royal who’s been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately.

Just days earlier, Harry wrapped up his emotional testimony at London’s High Court accusing Associated Newspapers of making his wife Meghan Markle’s life “absolute misery.”

Prince Harry caught surfing with surf legend

Insiders say he clearly wanted to blow off some steam after intense courtroom drama.

Surfing has been part of his laid back California routine ever since he and Meghan Markle relocated to Montecito in 2020, and he even introduced his young son Archie to the sport at a wave clinic.

Fans online have cheered him on, with many pointing out that Harry’s athletic, upbeat session shows a lighter side of a prince who’s been under intense pressure from paparazzi lawsuits and media scrutiny.