Sarah Ferguson causes fresh turmoil for Eugenie after shocking message

It didn’t seem that things for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, who had been in a thick of controversy and scandal, could get even worse as they held onto their last hope: their daughters.

In the latest tranche of emails released on Friday by the Department of Justice, new disturbing details about Andrew and Fergie were released, sending shockwaves to the already distraught Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Reports have claimed that while Beatrice is maintaining a diplomatic stance with her parents, especially Andrew, Eugenie has cut off ties with her father. It is unclear if Fergie is facing a similar treatment from her daughters, but new tensions are anticipated after the fresh release.

Fergie, in an email, seemed to have made a rude remark for her then-20-year-old daughter.

When asked in March 2010 if the former Duchess would be making a trip to New York, she replied, “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a sh*****g weekend.”

At the time, Eugenie was celebrating her 20th birthday with then boyfriend Jack Brooksbank – now her husband.

It was also revealed on Saturday that Andrew had sent pictures of Eugenie and Beatrice were shared with Epstein during Christmas of 2011 and 2012.

The new revelations are bound to hurt Eugenie, who has been struggling to cope with her parents’ scandals. While Beatrice showed her support for Andrew by visiting him with her daughter Sienna at Windsor. However, it is possible that the new harrowing revelation could change her views.

Fergie, who has been left homeless, after the Royal Lodge eviction has reportedly been counting on Eugenie to grant her shelter at her Portugal home. She has been 'completely panicking' about her finances may have lost her last hope for longterm help.