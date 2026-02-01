 
Andrew asked to testify in court after royal family faces more damage

Beatrice, Eugenie's father gives new tension to King Charles

February 01, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been asked to appear in court amid the ongoing Epstein files case. 

The former Duke of York's fresh photos and emails to the convicted sex offender must be quite humiliating for the royal family and equally disrespectful for the victims.

The Prime Minister of the UK, Sir Keir Starmer, believes that Andrew should testify to Congress and share the information he has in order to stand with the victims of sexual abuse. 

As per GB, he said, "I have always approached this question with the victims of Epstein in kind."

Sir Keir added, "Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority. As for whether there should be an apology, that’s a matter for Andrew.

"But, yes, in terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that. You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that."

It is important to note that the new information also revealed that Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace, which must be more damaging for the royals.

