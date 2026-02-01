Zara Tindall eases King Charles tensions as royals battle another storm

Zara Tindall becomes salve to King Charles tensions as she takes on an important role for the royal family especially in times of drama and tensions.

The royals have been suffering from blow after blow especially as the Epstein files continue to cause havoc for damage control. However, before the Andrew drama unfolded, there had also been the ongoing rift between the Sussexes as they shared private family issues.

Although, there is one family member, who is not a working royal, but has been contributing in a positive way. King Charles’s beloved niece, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike have been gaining popularity Australia.

According to royal correspondent Emily Andrews, the couple has perfected the “royal balancing act” as they “honour the monarchy”.

She explained to woman&home that they “maintain close bonds with the likes of William and Kate, all while raising thousands for charity” and “paying their own way”.

The expert shared that there was a lot that Zara and Mile could have said over the past years and used it as an opportunity to have fame and make the news regularly.

However, they have chosen to “enjoy successful media and money-making opportunities”. Moreover, “their glamour, modernity and, crucially, loyalty to their royal relations bestow a positive glow back on to the Firm”.

Zara, who is an Olympic silver medallist has only made neutral comments that paints the royals as a regular family.

“It is very hard to see from the outside but, 100%, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do,” Zara said in a comment. “Whether they are relationships, obviously it is very easy to see every day.”