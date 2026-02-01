Meghan Markle receives good news about new film

Meghan Markle’s kind gesture seemed to have paid off as she received a uplifting update from an old friend as she plans to make her comeback in showbiz once again.

The former Suits actress had tried her hand at multiple business ventures last year but she didn’t seem to get the kind of success she was hoping for. The Duchess of Sussex made her return to acting after an eight-year hiatus with a cameo in upcoming movie Close Personal Friends.

While it remains to be seen how that pans out for her, her former co-star Kristoffer Polaha from the Hallmark movie, Dater’s Handbook, revealed a kindness that Meghan did for him.

Kristoffer, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of their Hallmark movie, shared that he will be making his directorial debut with Mimics and it was Meghan who first believed in him.

He narrated that a moment when he was filming with Meghan and had an idea to share with the director.

“The director was like, ‘Yeah, let's do that,’ and went with my idea. Then Meghan turned to me, and she’s like, ‘Why aren't you directing? You should be a director. I would be in your movie.’”

He continued, “She spoke life into that for me. I think that was the first time where I was like, ‘I think I should direct. I’m going to move in that direction.’”

Kristopher noted how that moment has stayed with him.

“It’s a weird thing to go from never having done anything to asking people for a million dollars and being like, ‘Bet on me, I promise you I can do this thing,’” he said of finding funding for his film.

Of Meghan’s encouragement, “It was the first time somebody looked on me on set and said, 'You're a director.’”