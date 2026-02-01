Meghan Markle plans to 'dominate' UK after Harry gets green signal

Meghan Markle is reportedly moving in 2026 to fulfil major plans, especially after her husband, Prince Harry, received a positive update regarding peace talks with the royals.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to social media in 2025 with several projects, but one of her main focuses is her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Most recently, Meghan introduced the As Ever bookmark and Valentine's Day Collection, becoming the talk of the town.

Now, a source close to Closer claimed that the former Suits actress is keeping an eye on expanding her brand in the UK, as well as for now, As Ever is not delivering to Europe and Asia.

"She's been gearing up for this next phase for a long time; that's why there's been so much stock produced, and she's ready to pull the trigger," an insider shared.

"It will give her a lot of satisfaction to dominate the UK jam market, which is something she really believes will be possible once her brand is exposed to a wider audience in Britain," the report stated.

Meghan's plans were unveiled after Rob Shutter revealed that King Charles won't mind offering Harry and his family to stay in Balmoral during their specific visits.