Prince Harry finally gives into William, waves flag of peace for future monarch

Prince Harry's recent moves suggest he's trying to make steps towards reconciling with his once-beloved brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex's eagerness to reconnect with his family in the UK has led him to 'raise the white flag' with William, ahead of a major UK event.

William and Harry, who once seemed inseparable, are locked in a bitter silence as they have not spoken since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

However, one expert believes Harry is fed up of the feud and desparately trying to repair things, waving the "white flag" of peace with his brother and royal relatives, seemingly keen to finally mend fences with the rest of the Windsors.

"Harry may be looking for an opportunity to establish a peace treaty, Royal expert Jennie Bond wrote for the i newspaper.

"And that could be his Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year. Charles, Camilla and William were all on parade to support Harry at the inaugural games in 2014. Is it possible that they'll be there again? It could present the perfect platform for a public reconciliation."

However, Jennie points out that so far, the Prince of Wales does not seem keen to make up with his brother, adding: "Prince William has, as yet, shown absolutely no interest in mending the rift with his brother."

The expert went on to explain that the future monarch has been stubborn over the years,adding: "William has of late become less guarded about his emotions."

"Perhaps the time has come for a heart-to-heart with his brother. A lifetime of feuding is exhausting and damaging. William's reign would be so much easier without the baggage of family estrangements," he added.