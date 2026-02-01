 
Beatrice, Eugenie emotions unveiled as Andrew, Fergie return to negative light

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson give heartache to daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's true feelings came to light after their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, returned to the negative limelight.

Since Friday, the former Duke and Duchess of York have been in the headlines after more eyebrow-raising conversations with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released. 

From inviting the controversial figure to Buckingham Palace to sending photos of their daughters, the ex-couple might have lost their chance to save themselves. 

Now, questions have been raised about Beatrice and Eugenie's future ties with their parents, as both sisters represent the royal family and several charities. 

Speaking of the situation, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB, "Both [princesses] have taken on charities, new charities in the last year, both of them are happily married, with families, with jobs, and both of them have a family."

He added, The Yorks have always been a close-knit family. That isn't the case any longer, and with precisely Eugenie, what contact she has with her parents."

Richard believes that the current scenario is "impossible for both princesses" as at one end is their parents and on the other, the support for the victims. 

