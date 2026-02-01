Princess Love accepts Ray J's plea for their kids amid health crisis

Princess Love filed for divorce from Ray J for the fourth time since tying the knot in 2016

Princess Love is putting her differences aside with her estranged and ailing husband Ray J for the sake of their children.

The TV personality and model has amended her protective order against the R&B singer, allowing him to see their two children after he claimed last week that he has mere months left to live. According to Page Six, a Los Angeles judge approved the change on Friday, January 30, clearing the way for contact between Ray J and the couple’s kids, Melody, 7, and Epik, 6.

During the brief hearing, Love told the court that the children “miss their father,” adding that “they are worried about his health issues.”

Just months earlier, Ray J was arrested and charged with making a criminal threat following a livestreamed argument in November, during which he allegedly pulled a gun on Love. He was booked into a Los Angeles jail on November 27, released the same day, and later reunited with his family in court.

The former couple, who married in 2016, have had a turbulent relationship. Love filed for divorce for the fourth time in February 2024.

Recent concern over Ray J’s health has shifted the focus. Earlier this month, he said during an Instagram Live, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me. My health is not okay,” following reports that he had been hospitalised with heart issues and pneumonia.

Reflecting on his alcohol-and-drug-fuelled lifestyle, Ray J told TMZ that his health scare “made [him] realise” that he needs to change his ways for the sake of his children.