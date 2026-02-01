Djokovic Vs. Alcaraz in historic Australian Open final: Here's everything to know about

The Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic attempts to win a 25th Grand Slam singles in a match that has the world watching.

Novak and Alcaraz are facing a showdown at the Australian Open final, where history will be made and where only one shall emerge as victorious.

Djokovic has a chance to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open era tennis championship at age 38.

The Serb is only one victory away from securing the outright record of 25 Grand Slam singles titles.

The stakes are high for both of them, as they are facing off in the final of the men’s singles Australian Open.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have previously met in two Grand Slam finals, with Alcaraz beating him twice, at Wimbledon.

Djokovic’s recent history against Alcaraz includes an epic Olympic final triumph in Paris about 18 months ago.

Djokovic previously defeated Alcaraz in last year's Australian Open quarter-finals.

While for the Spaniard, the odds are quite impressive, as the top seed, Alcaraz, can become the youngest man of all time to reach the career Grand Slam at just age 22.

After dethroning Jannik Sinner from his dominant streak and after crashing the Sinner-Alcaraz party in the finals, no one will be counting Djokovic out this time.

The fact is both men will have to bounce back from marathon efforts in the semi-finals.

As of writing, with the final underway, both Djokovic and Alcaraz have won 1 set each. Djokovic won the first set with a score of 6-2, while Alcaraz secured the second set with a score of 6-2.

The match is being played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.